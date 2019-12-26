Steem Dollars (SBD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,515.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $29,515.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00008152 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, GOPAX, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,281.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.02591086 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001707 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00577528 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,357,872 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SBDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.