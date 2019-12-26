OKB (OKB) Market Cap Tops $52.43 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00035979 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a total market cap of $52.43 million and $75.27 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.48 or 0.05922228 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001885 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024004 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.