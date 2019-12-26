GridCoin Market Cap Hits $985,287.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $985,287.00 and $337.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

