NoLimitCoin Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $226,001.00 and $4,798.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000928 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000385 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 607,562,941 coins and its circulating supply is 517,562,941 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

