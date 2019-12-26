Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,924.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $319,008.00 and $6,924.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00183161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00118993 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

