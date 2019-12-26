Zoomba Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Zoomba has traded down 61.5% against the dollar. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex. Zoomba has a market cap of $2,176.00 and $2.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00642956 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001127 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zoomba is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin . The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

