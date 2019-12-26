$0.16 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 9.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 114.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 76,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.44.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

