$0.16 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 9.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 114.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 76,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.44.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$0.16 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc This Quarter
$0.16 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. to Announce $0.76 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. to Announce $0.76 EPS
$733.84 Million in Sales Expected for PC Connection, Inc. This Quarter
$733.84 Million in Sales Expected for PC Connection, Inc. This Quarter
JetBlue Airways Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
JetBlue Airways Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate California Water Service Group Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.35 Million
Analysts Anticipate California Water Service Group Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.35 Million
$142.82 Million in Sales Expected for Pattern Energy Group Inc This Quarter
$142.82 Million in Sales Expected for Pattern Energy Group Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report