Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.81. 2,075,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,163,070. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.