$733.84 Million in Sales Expected for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to post $733.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PC Connection’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $747.67 million and the lowest is $720.00 million. PC Connection posted sales of $709.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNXN. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $75,915.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. Corporate insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 61.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,482 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 72.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 101,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNXN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

