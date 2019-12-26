JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,691.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $240,332. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,364. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

