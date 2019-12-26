Analysts Anticipate California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) will report $171.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the lowest is $170.70 million. California Water Service Group posted sales of $167.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full year sales of $709.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.40 million to $710.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $737.35 million, with estimates ranging from $735.70 million to $739.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for California Water Service Group.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,655,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,322,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,012 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,423,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

