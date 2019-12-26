$142.82 Million in Sales Expected for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will post sales of $142.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.63 million. Pattern Energy Group posted sales of $113.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year sales of $528.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $543.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $589.60 million, with estimates ranging from $574.70 million to $617.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEGI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

Pattern Energy Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.00. Pattern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

