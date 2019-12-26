Analysts Expect Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.55 Million

Brokerages expect Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report $223.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Covenant Transportation Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.30 million and the lowest is $213.80 million. Covenant Transportation Group posted sales of $272.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will report full year sales of $884.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $894.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $890.25 million, with estimates ranging from $887.70 million to $892.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Covenant Transportation Group.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $222.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million.

CVTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVTI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 790.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,109,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVTI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $234.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

