AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEZS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in AEterna Zentaris by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 59,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

AEZS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,629. AEterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.20.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 1,428.66% and a negative net margin of 529.57%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

