$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Marcus posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.59 million.

MCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Marcus by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 12.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marcus by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marcus by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,773. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marcus has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $45.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

