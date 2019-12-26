Schneider Electric (SU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Schneider Electric (EPA: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2019 – Schneider Electric was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Schneider Electric was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Schneider Electric was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Schneider Electric was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Schneider Electric was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric SE has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.51.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

