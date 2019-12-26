DA Davidson Boosts Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $33.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at DA Davidson to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.93. 44,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.10. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.73 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after buying an additional 423,940 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.