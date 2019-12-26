Kcash (KCASH) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Kcash has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $646,804.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Token Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KCASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.