bitCNY Hits Market Cap of $7.14 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and $121.21 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00183391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.01193557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118989 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 49,753,900 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

