Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Project Pai has a market cap of $12.75 million and $794,161.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, LBank, BitForex and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.47 or 0.05924966 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023998 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,642,264,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,815,862 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, OOOBTC, HBUS, LBank, BitForex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

