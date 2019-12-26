Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report sales of $2.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Epizyme posted sales of $9.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $21.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 million to $24.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.41 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $63.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. 4,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,344. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth about $2,511,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth $2,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

