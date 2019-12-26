Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post $90.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the highest is $90.80 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $86.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $372.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.72 million to $373.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $384.97 million, with estimates ranging from $382.20 million to $387.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lawson Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.75. 930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,638. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $466.18 million, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,265.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lawson Products by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

