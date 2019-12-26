$146.77 Million in Sales Expected for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will announce sales of $146.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.78 million and the highest is $150.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $505.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $509.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $589.57 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $603.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axon Enterprise.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAXN shares. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

AAXN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,474. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.69, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,761,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 788.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,348,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 54.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 164.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 85.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.