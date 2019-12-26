Zacks: Analysts Expect TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TiVo’s earnings. TiVo posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TiVo will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TiVo.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIVO shares. BWS Financial downgraded TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,343. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. TiVo has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TiVo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TiVo by 806.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TiVo during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TiVo by 262.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TiVo in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

