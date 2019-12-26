PotCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,413.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.01743320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.51 or 0.02580910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00552898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00631715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00057611 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00384987 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,087,656 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

