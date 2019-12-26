PlayCoin [ERC20] Market Cap Reaches $5.87 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 104.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00183391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.01193557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118989 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

