Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.60 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to announce $15.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.40 million to $15.80 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $15.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $63.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $63.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.40 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Level One Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

LEVL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.15. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

