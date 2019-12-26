$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $10.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie set a $31.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

STLD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,841. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

