$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 77,500 shares of company stock worth $2,206,215. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,458 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,124,000 after buying an additional 2,778,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,631,000 after buying an additional 2,713,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,255,000 after buying an additional 1,084,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

