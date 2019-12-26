Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. Teradata posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.62 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

TDC stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Teradata has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $49.42.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

