FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $311.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.35.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.43. The stock had a trading volume of 124,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $175.66 and a one year high of $315.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1,371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,955,000 after acquiring an additional 633,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428,695 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,341,000 after purchasing an additional 402,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,665,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.