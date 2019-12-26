Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.83

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $8.59. Atlanticus shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 213 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 423.76%. The business had revenue of $93.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Atlanticus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

