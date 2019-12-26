Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.37

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.56. Adelaide Brighton shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 549,334 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.58.

Adelaide Brighton Company Profile (ASX:ABC)

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

