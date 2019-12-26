iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.08

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.08 and last traded at $144.08, with a volume of 3722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6548 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

