iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.08

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.08 and last traded at $144.08, with a volume of 3722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6548 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
