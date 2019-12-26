NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.85

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and traded as high as $20.78. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 28,835 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.53.

About NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

