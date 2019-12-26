iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.15

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.15 and last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 2084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4789 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXJ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11,407.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,570,000 after purchasing an additional 444,895 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $981,000.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

