iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.15

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.15 and last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 2084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4789 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)
iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.
