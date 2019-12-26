Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.26

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Shares of Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and traded as high as $59.00. Magellan Financial Group shares last traded at $57.72, with a volume of 138,780 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$52.19. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.09.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

