Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.99

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.99 and traded as high as $105.09. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $105.09, with a volume of 6,205 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,473,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

