First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.96

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and traded as high as $20.98. First National shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of First National in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First National by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

