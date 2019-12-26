First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.96

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and traded as high as $20.98. First National shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of First National in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First National by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Atlanticus Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.83
Atlanticus Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.83
Adelaide Brighton Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.37
Adelaide Brighton Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.37
iShares S&P 100 ETF Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.08
iShares S&P 100 ETF Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.08
NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.85
NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.85
iShares Global Healthcare ETF Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.15
iShares Global Healthcare ETF Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.15
Magellan Financial Group Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.26
Magellan Financial Group Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.26


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report