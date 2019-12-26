Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,341.08

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,341.08 and traded as high as $1,513.00. Keywords Studios shares last traded at $1,481.00, with a volume of 53,149 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KWS shares. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,511.67 ($19.89).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.38 million and a P/E ratio of 71.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,356.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,441.64.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.