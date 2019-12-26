Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Trailblazer Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.20. Trailblazer Resources shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 31,034 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)

Trailblazer Resources, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products.

