Seven Group (ASX:SVW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.22

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and traded as high as $19.53. Seven Group shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 145,783 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$18.23.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

