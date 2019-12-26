iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 52-Week High at $238.32

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $238.32 and last traded at $238.32, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.84.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJK)
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.