Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.02

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and traded as high as $27.30. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 670 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

About Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

