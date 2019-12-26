Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.52

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and traded as high as $96.00. Heartland Banccorp shares last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

HLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Banccorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Heartland Banccorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77. The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Banccorp will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

