iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.28

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and traded as high as $30.38. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 1,924 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1556 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FM)

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

