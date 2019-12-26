Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Entia Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ERGO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Entia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 89,128 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Entia Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERGO)

Entia Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products.

