CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Argus

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Guggenheim raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens raised their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,564. CarMax has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 5,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

