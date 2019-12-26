CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Argus

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Guggenheim raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens raised their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.42.
Shares of KMX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,564. CarMax has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25.
In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 5,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
