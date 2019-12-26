TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TAL. Nomura raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $936.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

