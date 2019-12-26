Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Uniform Group manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate I.D., career apparel and accessories for the hospital and healthcare fields; hotels; fast food and other restaurants; and public safety, industrial, transportation and commercial markets, as well as corporate and resort embroidered sportswear. (Press Release) “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of SGC stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.02.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $89.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 156,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

